Government brings in stricter regulations for mining

Sand, gravel rates to drop | Crushers not to charge beyond MRP

Tractor-trailers and a JCB machine at an illegal mining site along the Sutlej. File photo

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 11

The AAP government has made a valiant attempt to hit out at the sand mafia in the state. Now, it will be paying the costs incurred by the mining contractors, who earlier used to sell the sand at prices dictated by them. Also, the crushers, which sell processed/washed sand, will not charge more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for the processed material.

These changes have been affected in the existing sand mining policy, which was brought out by the previous Congress government. The amendments were okayed by the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today. Since the seven clusters for mining were allotted till February 2023, the government has amended the policy in order to bring down the rate of sand and gravel for the common man.

SURVEY OF ALL DISTRICTS ORDERED

  • For the first time in two decades, a survey of all districts has been ordered. It will help in identifying places for mining. The report will be out by Nov
  • The policy lays emphasis on the social responsibility of mining contractors, who will have to pay Rs 1 per cu ft on their output as environment fee to help in afforestation
  • A district mineral fund to be set up for the development of villages, where the quarries have been allotted

Talking to The Tribune, Minister for Mines Harjot Singh Bains said, “With these changes, the price of washed sand will come down from Rs 3,500 per 100 cubic feet (cu ft) to about Rs 2,500 per 100 cu ft. Since the new policy for stone crushers has also been brought out today, wherein we have sealed the MRP, we expect the price of gravel to come down from Rs 3,300-Rs 3,500 per 100 cu ft to Rs 2,500-Rs 2,700 per 100 cu ft.”

Mining contractors in Ropar, however, feel that the impact of price drop will be more in sand sourced directly from the riverbed. As of now, it is available at Rs 4,500 (including freight) per 100 cu ft for consumers. With the new policy, the price will come down to Rs 2,400-Rs 2,500 per 100 cu ft.

According to the amendment made to the policy today, the government has once again raised the price of sand at the quarry from Rs 550 per 100 cu ft to Rs 900 per 100 cu ft. But the mining contractors will be paid this amount and all other expenses, including freight charges, incurred will be over and above this price. The government will also be tracking the transportation through a vehicle tracker and the rates will be fixed to prevent any overcharging.

According to the information gathered by The Tribune, officials of the Mining Department will be deputed at the quarrying site. They will make the payment of the bills raised by the contractors at the weigh bridge as per terms of the agreement. This will facilitate the department to digitise the entire operations of weighbridge and further reduce the scope of illegal mining.

A new crusher policy has also been brought into force today. The government has fixed the MRP of washed sand at Rs 1,750 per 100 cu ft and gravel at Rs 2,000 per 100 cu ft. This is the maiden attempt to regulate the functioning of the crushers in the state. Though only 444 crushers are registered in the state, the number of those operating are more than double the listed ones. The unregistered ones too will be registered under this policy now, and the government has also allowed for new crushers to be set up. The policy is expected to help the state garner a revenue of Rs 200 crore as the registration fee for a crusher has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh from the existing Rs 10,000. Apart from this, a security of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will also be taken from the crushers.

