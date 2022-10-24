Government cowshed in Mansa running below capacity

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 23

While hundreds of people continue to die in road accidents involving stray cattle every year, the sole government-run cowshed in Mansa is accommodating only very few cattle heads, much less than its reported original capacity of more than 2,000.

Shortage of funds has been cited as the reason for not filling the cowshed to its full capacity while hundreds of stray cattle continue to roam freely on city roads, causing accidents every now and then.

Balkaran Singh Balli, a leader of the Samvidhan Bachao Manch, said, "People are dying in road accidents caused due to stray cattle on frequent basis and the authorities concerned are playing mute spectator to the grave menace. The cowshed at Khokhar village has capacity to accommodate more than 2,000 stray cattle but at present it only has close to 400 animals. Shockingly, stray cattle in hordes can be seen moving around on roads, streets and public places in the city. People pay crores of rupees in form of cow cess every year, but successive governments have failed miserably to address the issue for decades now. Shortage of funds have often been cited as reason to not fill cowshed to their full capacity."

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said, "We are already accommodating more stray animals in the cowshed and in 15 days alone, 42 animals have been accommodated. We are also taking measures to augment our revenues so that proper food can be provided to these animals. We are doing things on war footing and shall accommodate around 1,300 animals in the shed."

#Mansa