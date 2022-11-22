 Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response : The Tribune India

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

Representational photo.



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 21

The recent drive to recruit specialist doctors by the Health Department has got a poor response, especially in the core clinical departments.

Many posts remained vacant in majority of clinical departments after walk-in interviews, held last week.

In Radiology, only one candidate against 11 posts appeared in the interview, informed the Health Department. In forensic medicine, the count of candidates, who appeared for the post, were only two.

Mother and child care services, which is stated to be at the forefront of the government’s healthcare agenda, did not receive as much response as was expected. In paediatrics, 36 paediatricians (Child specialist) appeared against the total posts of 122.

Notably, many rural centres across the state have been facing acute shortage of paediatricians. Sources informed that less than 50 per cent candidates appeared for the 122 posts of anesthesiologists. Only 35 medicine specialists, against the 100 posts, appeared for the interview.

In gynaecology, 45 candidates appeared for the interview against 100 posts.

As per the government norms, a block should have at least four specialists, including a general physician, gynaecologist, paediatrician and general surgeon.

One of the health experts, commenting on the poor response of specialist doctors, said, “Specialist doctors, instead of working in the rural areas with insufficient facilities, want to work in multispecialty set ups in big cities. Besides, low pay scales also keep specialist doctors away from the government sector.”

Another interviewer in the recruitment process, said, “Now, we have to see how many candidates, who have appeared and got selected, will join the department. In the past, specialist doctors have left the department after being in job for a while, obviously owing to various issues.”

Dr Ranjit Singh, Director, Health Department, said, “The response is not up to the mark. We got poor response in a few core departments. We will again hold a walk-in interview to fill the vacant posts.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

4
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

5
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

6
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

7
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

8
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Nation

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

8-wkt victory for MAC team

Farmers call off fast, to intensify protest