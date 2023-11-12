Government employees demand release of DA, revised pay scale arrears

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 11

On the call given by the Joint Front of Employees and Pensioners of Punjab, members of the Punjab State Subordinate Services Federation burnt an effigy of the state government outside the house of former MLA and AAP halqa incharge Arun Narang on Saturday.

The employees of various state govt departments assembled near the office of Canal Colony Employees Union and slammed the state govt for backtracking from the promises made on several occasions. They accused the government of betraying the pensioners on all accounts. On reaching the Gaushala Road, they held demonstration near Narang’s house and burnt the effigy.

Speaking on the occasion, union activists said no relief had been given to farmers, govt employees and pensioners. They demanded that services of all adhoc or contract employees be regularised. They accused the government of making false promises during the Vidhan Sabha elections. The employees have been waiting for three instalments of dearness allowance (DA) besides arrears of revised scales as per the pay commission. There was no reason for them to celebrate Diwali, the protesting employees said.

