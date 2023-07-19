Government gathering info on special sessions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

A day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the special Assembly session on June 19 and 20 was in “breach of law and procedure”, the AAP government has started to gather information regarding other instances wherein a special Vidhan Sabha session was called without the previous session being prorogued.

It has been learnt that in 2019, a special session was called on November 26 before the Vidhan Sabha was prorogued. The session had ended on November 6, but before it could be prorogued, the special session needed to be called.

At that time, the minister concerned had written to the Speaker, asking him to convene a special session. The then Speaker had summoned the session without taking the approval from the Governor.

Yesterday, the Governor in a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann said he had received legal advice, which has made him believe that the session was “in breach of law and procedure”.

