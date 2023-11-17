Punjab Government must provide wheat grain to beneficiaries: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Before the soft launch of home delivery of atta scheme, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today cautioned the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-led Punjab Government against another ‘faulty scheme’.

The senior Congress leaders said it was not only the beneficiaries who were prone to getting sub-standard flour, but the flagship scheme of the AAP government would also increase unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.

“The officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have already raised concern that they have no method to ascertain the quality of the wheat flour. Yet, the Aam Aadmi Party government is adamant on going ahead with this scheme,” Bajwa added.

The LoP said instead of wheat flour the government should provide wheat grains to the beneficiaries. He accused the AAP government of dismantling the smoothly running ration depot system to merely satisfy the irrational idea of AAP bosses in Delhi.

