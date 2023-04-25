Government pound in Muktsar runs out of green fodder

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 24

The summer season has just started but the government cattle pound at Ratta Tibba village has run of green fodder stock. The pound, spread on 27-acre panchayat land, is currently housing nearly 750 stray cattle.

Notably, this cattle pound had remained in the news in the past too for lack of arrangements and high mortality rate of cattle. Former Union Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had also once intervened and asked the district administration to make adequate arrangements for the cattle in this pound.

Palwinder Singh, a village resident, said, “This cattle pound has so far failed to serve its purpose and the situation has always been pathetic here. A large number of cattle have also died here in the past. This problem can be solved permanently only if 15-20 acre land is taken on lease to grow green fodder.”

Lal Deep, manager of the pound, said, “We have enough stock of dry fodder, but the green fodder went out of stock about 15 days ago. Earlier, some philanthropists used to bring green fodder-laden tractor-trailers. However, that practice has stopped.”

“The fans and mangers (troughs) are less in number. Further, the pound has just one tractor-trailer and requires one more set. As per our knowledge, five-six tractor-trailers of green fodder are required daily at this cattle pound,” said a villager.

Dr Gurditt Singh Aulakh, Assistant Director, Muktsar Animal Husbandry Department, said, “We have administered the vaccine for LSD to all the cattle at the pound. The death rate has sharply come down and the situation is much better now. Green fodder was available for cattle there till March.”

Jaswant Singh, Malout BDPO, who has been assigned the task of looking after it, said, “Green fodder is not coming from villages these days, but we have stock of dry fodder for two months.”