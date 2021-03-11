Government to engage 178 law officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

About a month after it came to power, the AAP-led government has initiated the process of engaging 178 law officers for the state. The law officers would be engaged in the Advocate-General’s office at Chandigarh and the Legal Cell in New Delhi.

The officers to be engaged include two senior Additional Advocates-General, 32 Additional Advocates-General, 25 senior Deputy Advocates-General, 45 Deputy Advocates-General, 69 Assistant Advocates-General and five Advocates-on-record. A public notice issued today made it clear an earlier notice (December 20, 2019) inviting applications for the engagement of 42 law officers in the AG’s office stood withdrawn. —