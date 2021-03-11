Government to engage 178 law officers

Chandigarh, April 21
About a month after it came to power, the AAP-led government has initiated the process of engaging 178 law officers for the state. The law officers would be engaged in the Advocate-General’s office at Chandigarh and the Legal Cell in New Delhi.
The officers to be engaged include two senior Additional Advocates-General, 32 Additional Advocates-General, 25 senior Deputy Advocates-General, 45 Deputy Advocates-General, 69 Assistant Advocates-General and five Advocates-on-record. A public notice issued today made it clear an earlier notice (December 20, 2019) inviting applications for the engagement of 42 law officers in the AG’s office stood withdrawn. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation