Governor asks CM to provide report on minister's conviction

Aman Arora was held guilty by Sangrur court in trespass case

Governor asks CM to provide report on minister’s conviction

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Minister Aman Arora



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 5

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought a detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on the issue of conviction and sentencing of Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora in a family dispute case.

Arora was convicted on December 21 by a Sangrur court in a case of trespassing, causing hurt and rioting, in a case dating back to 2008. Though the Supreme Court order, in the case of Lily Thomas vs Union of India, has laid down for the disqualification of the member of the House immediately upon conviction of any offence, official sources in the government say that a time of 30 days from the date of conviction is allowed to the member to file an appeal against conviction in a higher court.

‘To file appeal next week’

  • Sources in the government say that a time of 30 days from the date of conviction is allowed to a member to file an appeal against conviction in a higher court
  • Aman Arora’s appeal against the conviction is to be filed next week, confirm sources
  • In a case dating back to 2008, Arora was convicted of trespassing, causing hurt and rioting on December 21 by a Sangrur court

Arora’s appeal against the conviction is to be filed next week, confirmed sources. Top sources in the government, without giving a direct statement, however, reason that the letter of the Governor will be examined by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for any futher action.

In a letter to CM Mann, the Governor has cited a representation received by him, wherein questions have also been raised regarding the hoisting of the national flag on Republic Day by minister Arora. “… it is alleged (in the representation) that the act of entrusting a disqualified legislator with the symbolic representation of the nation on a day as momentous as Republic Day not only undermines the sanctity of the legal system, but also sends an unsettling message to the citizenry regarding the government’s commitment to ethical governance,” reads the letter sent by the Governor.

Purohit, forwarding the representation to the Chief Minister, has said, “… this is a serious matter involving non-compliance of the directions given by the Supreme Court and can I have a detailed report on the entire issue?”

Though sources in Punjab Raj Bhawan insist that the Governor has just forwarded the representation received by him from a civil rights activist, the top echelons of power are again abuzz that the letter shows that the last word on the tussle between Governor Purohit and the Aam Aadmi Party government has not been said as yet.

