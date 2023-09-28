Governor-CM tussle over loan just diversionary tactic: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today expressed disappointment over Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s “extended silence” over Punjab’s mounting debt when serious concerns regarding the same had been raised by senior Congress leaders during the Budget session and consecutively in several press conferences and on various platforms.

“The exchange of letters between the duo is a mere political gimmick designed to kill precious time and divert public attention from major issues of Punjab,” Warring said. He added that the Governor only sought an explanation about how Rs 50,000 crore had been spent by the government, whereas it was conveniently ignored that the AAP-led government’s borrowing in the first year of its rule was nearly half of what the previous government had added in its full tenure of five years.

Warring alleged that both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Purohit were maintaining silence on serious issues of the state.

Explanation of loan an eyewash: SAD

Daljit Singh Cheema of SAD said the explanation given by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over Rs 50,000 crore loan taken by the government was a mere eyewash

The Finance Minister’s ‘excuse’ that the government had borrowed money to pay interest for loans taken by previous governments was lame, the SAD leader said

The reason behind financial crunch in the state was wastage of large sums of money on advertisements in other states to promote AAP, the SAD leader alleged

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Banwarilal Purohit #Congress