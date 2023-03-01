 Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3 : The Tribune India

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit with CM Bhagwant Mann. FILE



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 28

The constitutional crisis over Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s refusal to summon the Budget session of the Assembly from March 3 was blown over on Tuesday with the Supreme Court saying that the Governor was duty-bound to follow the advice of the state Cabinet on the issue.

Simply inconceivable, both at fault

That the state Budget session will not be convened is simply inconceivable… from both sides there has been dereliction. — Supreme Court Bench

Language inappropriate

The CM had used extremely inappropriate language in his letters to the Governor. — Tushar Mehta, solicitor general

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, however, disapproved of the conduct of both Governor Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann for letting their political differences come in the way of discharging their constitutional duties.

“The Budget session will not be convened is simply inconceivable… from both sides there is dereliction,” said the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha.

While hearing the Punjab Government’s petition against the Governor’s refusal to summon the Budget session, the Bench cited Constitution Bench judgments to emphasise that the Governor’s power to summon the Assembly under Article 174 of the Constitution had to be exercised on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

“In view of the clear constitutional provision, there can be no manner of doubt that the authority which is vested with the Governor to summon the House is to be exercised on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. It’s not a constitutional power which the Governor is entitled to exercise on his discretion,” the Bench said. The top court said the CM was also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the Governor.

“Under Article 167(b) of the Constitution, when the Governor asks you to furnish information, you’re duty-bound to furnish it. Ask one of your secretaries to respond. At the same time, once the Cabinet says the Budget session has to be convened, he is duty-bound,” the Bench said, terming his tweets and statements against the Governor “extremely derogatory and patently unconstitutional”.

The top court said the tone and tenor in the letter of the CM “leaves much to be desired”. At the same time, the “dereliction of the CM” was not a justification for the Governor to not summon the House, the Bench said.

“The failure of one constitutional authority to fulfil his duty will not be a justification for another not to fulfil his distinct duty under the Constitution,” it said.

At the outset of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that Governor Purohit had already summoned the House for the Budget session from March 3 and that the Punjab Government’s petition had become infructuous.

“The Governor is now making a virtue out of necessity after the state approached the SC. Is this the way the Governor is supposed to act? He has hijacked the Constitution,” senior advocate Abhisekh Singhvi told the Bench.

The Bench said, “Political differences in a democratic polity are acceptable and have to be worked out with a sense of propriety and maturity without having to race to the bottom. Unless these features are adhered to, constitutional principles will be put to jeopardy.” “There must be in our public discourse, a certain constitutional discourse. We may belong to different parties, the office the Governor is not from a party… we have to have a constitutional discourse,” it noted.

Singhvi said the Punjab Government was forced to move the SC due to the Governor’s refusal to summon the Assembly for the Budget session. Mehta pointed out that the CM had used extremely inappropriate language in his letters to the Governor.

The Solicitor General said the Governor did not refuse to summon the Assembly but only said that he would take a decision after getting legal advice on certain statements made by the CM. “Look at the level of discourse. Street language is used…, Mehta said about the CM’s reply to the Governor’s letter seeking certain details.

Earlier, the matter was mentioned by Singhvi before the CJI-led Bench which agreed to take it up after the Constitution Bench matter relating to Maharashtra got over.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League