‘Governors should not act as Centre’s spokespersons’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has termed the decision of the Supreme Court to convene the Budget session from March 3 as a victory of democracy.

He said the apex court had approved the decision of the Punjab Cabinet regarding convening of the Budget session.

He added that the Constitution of India acts as a guardian of democracy.

The Cabinet Minister said the Governors should not act as spokespersons of the Centre and should discharge their responsibilities as per the will and advice of the elected government in a state.

