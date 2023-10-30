Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang has claimed that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has taken a U-turn through his letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in which he said he would examine all Bills passed in the Assembly recently. Earlier, the Governor had termed the session called by the government illegal.

Reacting to the Governor’s letter, said Mann already said in the Assembly that the challenges brought by the Governor regarding the session called by the government won’t stand even for a minute in the Supreme Court.

Kang added that this letter was proof that the Governor just wanted to hinder the Assembly proceedings and the government’s working. The government only filed a petition in this matter in the court and the Governor has already taken a U-turn, he said.

