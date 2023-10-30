 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

Governor Banwarilal Purohit



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang has claimed that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has taken a U-turn through his letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in which he said he would examine all Bills passed in the Assembly recently. Earlier, the Governor had termed the session called by the government illegal.

Reacting to the Governor’s letter, said Mann already said in the Assembly that the challenges brought by the Governor regarding the session called by the government won’t stand even for a minute in the Supreme Court.

Kang added that this letter was proof that the Governor just wanted to hinder the Assembly proceedings and the government’s working. The government only filed a petition in this matter in the court and the Governor has already taken a U-turn, he said.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

2
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

3
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

5
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

7
J & K

Police inspector playing cricket shot at by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

8
World

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war

9
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India eight down as England fight back; Suryakumar misses out on fifty

Don't Miss

View All
Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Top News

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...

‘Human error’: 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra train collision

'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision

Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

Sixer: India’s unbeaten streak on

World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs

Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Doctors take out march in Delhi

Two arrested for supplying illegal firearms

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship