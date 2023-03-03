Govt allows 2.25% stamp duty exemption till Mar 31

Chandigarh, March 2
In a good news for the residents of the state, the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to exempt 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by March 31.
Divulging the details, Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the government had reduced 2.25 per cent of stamp duty and fees from March 1 to March 31.
The Minister said that those opting for registration of land will now be exempted from 1 per cent Additional stamp duty, 1 per cent PIDB fees and 0.25 per cent special fees. He said that notification in this regard has been issued by state government.
