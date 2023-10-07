 Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

Mines & Geology Dept issues instructions over fear of illegal mining

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

Thousands of acres are still under 2-3 feet of sand in Sultanpur Lodhi. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 6

Even as the Department of Mines and Geology, Punjab, has allowed farmers of flood-affected areas to remove sand from fields on their own in a week’s time, farmers of the Lohian block in Shahkot and Baupur Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi here said they needed a month or two more to do so as the fields are still damp.

SOPs for farmers

  • The respective District Mining Officer (DMO) has to be informed about the removal of sand
  • The DMO will ensure that sand is not removed from any government-approved mine
  • Even though there is no word on what is to be done with the sand dug up from the fields, officials said the farmers were free to either sell it or put it to personal use

While a notification was issued on Tuesday last allowing the farmers to clear sand by Friday, the deadline was extended today till October 12, department officials said. Farmers said tractors are not pliable in the fields, which are still damp.

Farmers of Baupur Mand said they had barely managed to plug the main breach in Advance Bandh along the Beas only this Monday and there was still a lot of water in their fields.

“All our roads have got completely damaged as the water was stagnant for two months. There is hardly any possibility to take tractors to the fields as of now,” said farm leader Sarwan Singh, a resident of Baupur Jadid village. “If the government does not cooperate with us, we will organise a major protest around Dussehra, on October 23-24,” a farmer said.

Farmers of Lohian also said they needed at least two months to remove sand from their fields. Salwinder Jania, a farmer from the area, said: “The impact of floods has been so immense that trenches as deep as 40 feet have come up. As many as eight motors have been deployed in such trenches for the past few weeks and they are still half-filled with river water. There is no logic in the government expecting us to remove sand in such a short span.”

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary, Department of Mines, said: “We have given farmers another week to remove sand. It is beyond our capacity to further extend the deadline as some wrong elements could indulge in illegal sand mining, digging up areas even outside their fields.”

On being asked about the one-month extension demanded by farmers, the official said: “So far we can allow just one week and will see accordingly after that.”

#Illegal Mining #Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe

3
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

4
World

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

5
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

6
Delhi

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

7
Sports

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

8
Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

9
Sports

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

10
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...

Hockey gold, India’s ton

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise

55% seats vacant, Punjab tech colleges move SC

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

223 farmers penalised for stubble burning, over Rs 5 lakh recovered as fine

Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

SI, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide

Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Dip in maternal antibodies in infants to resist measles: PGI study

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Expert stresses need to decolonise art history

Two factories making spurious spices busted

Man held for inflammatory posts over Nuh

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

Asian Games hockey triumph: Kapurthala celebrates prodigy Krishan’s outing

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail