Govt defers move to take over shamlat land in Fazilka village

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 26

Facing stiff opposition from farmers in Zira over alleged pollution being spread by an ethanol plant, the government has decided to defer its move to take possession of 309 acres of shamlat land at Bagheke Hithar village in Fazilka.

Yesterday, farmers from around five villagers had launched a ‘pakka morcha’ at Bagheke Hithar against the government’s move.

District Development and Pachayat Officer Sukhpal Singh Sidhu said Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was likely to visit Bagheke Hithar village today, has postponed his visit.

Notably, the Revenue Department had identified 309 acres of shamlat land at Bagheke Hithar village, owned by the panchayat under the Village Common Land Act, 1961, but was being cultivated by farmers since decades. The government had proposed to take possession of the land today. Meanwhile, farmers continued their dharna for the second day today.

Mohinder Singh, former sarpanch, Bagheke Hithar village, said, “As the government is on the back foot, they will decided the next course of action soon.”

Satnam Singh Pannu, chief, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said they would not allow the government to ruin 350 marginal farmers, who had been tilling the land since long.

#Environment #fazilka #Pollution #Zira Agitation