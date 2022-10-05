Punjab Govt denies buzz on excise policy changes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Amid assertions by the Opposition leaders that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government is amending its excise policy, the Aam Aadmi Party today denied any such move.

With BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Sukhpal Khaira of Congress claiming that the government was looking at amending the excise policy as it came under scanner of central agencies, the corridors of power remained abuzz with possibilities of this move.

Though top officials said there was no such move, sources in the liquor trade said since majority of the wholesale liquor trade was allocated to two contractors, who are under scanner in the Delhi liquor policy case, a number of brands were not easily available. They said they had discussed the issue with the excise officials, who mulled change in wholesale allotment of licences.

