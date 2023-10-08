Govt diluted state’s stand on SYL: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

Slamming the AAP government for diluting Punjab’s stand over the SYL, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said AAP’s ploy to vitiate Punjab’s peace would not succeed at any cost.

Jakhar said the stand of Punjab over the vexed issue had been constant that there was not even a single drop of water to share — be it the Congress government or Akali government. AAP was deliberately weakening Punjab’s hold over its own waters by leaving the SC with no other option than to order a survey which it knew would have to be conducted by the Centre. This was their strategy to defame the Centre.

“By mischievously presenting a weaker case, the government has succeeded in forcing the apex court’s hand to order for a survey which AAP knows will have to be undertaken by the Centre, thereby dragging the Centre into the controversy,” Jakhar added.

