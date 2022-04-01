Govt dissolves subordinate services selection board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Aam Aadmi Party government today dissolved the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), though an order issued by the Chief Secretary, Punjab.

The order comes a day after the state government had asked to remove all heads of Improvement Trusts in the state. Already, the new government has asked the political appointees of the previous dispensation in boards and corporations to resign.

The SS Board is responsible for recruitment of junior-level government staff. Other than the chairman, it has 11 members. These were all appointed by the previous Congress government. The suspension of the board comes even as the recruitment process is already on. —