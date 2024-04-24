Punjab Govt dithers on Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind’s extension, Governor taps Higher Edu Secy

Patiala, April 23
With the state government remaining undecided on extending the tenure of Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, whose tenure is going to end on April 25, Governor and Chancellor of the university Banwarilal Purohit has given the charge of VC to the Secretary, Higher Education, Kamal Kishore Yadav for three months from April 26, in addition to his present duty. This was stated in the orders issued from the office of the Governor.
A former Indian Institute of Science and Research, Mohali, dean, research and development, Prof Arvind, was appointed the VC of Punjabi University in April 2021 for three years.
Majority of the VCs have got extensions. Earlier, Sarwan Singh Boparai, who was appointed in 2002 had completed two terms, while Dr Jaspal Singh served for three terms. Dr BS Ghuman, who became VC in 2017, was also offered extension, but he expressed inability to continue following which Prof Arvid was appointed as the next VC.
Prof Arvind had strained relations with Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA). The teaching body also challenged his appointment in the high court.
He has been instrumental in bailing the university out of the financial crisis and in increasing the number of admissions by offering varied courses. The university’s debt of Rs 150 crore has fallen to Rs 146.68 crore and the rate of interest on it is down from 12.9 per cent to 9.55 per cent.
The university had launched six new five-year integrated courses in 2021-22 and these received overwhelming response from students. During the current session, around 800 students have enrolled in these, taking the total of students in these six courses to around 2,400. Enrolment in other university courses, including engineering, has also increased.
