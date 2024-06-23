Govt enforces three-pronged plan to eradicate drug menace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

As part of the ongoing anti-drug awareness campaign, the Ludhiana (Rural) police have organised a district-level basketball tournament to sensitise youth about harmful effects of drugs and channelise their energy in the right direction.

The tournament was organised under the supervision of Ludhiana SSP (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains at Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi’s village Gureh in Mullanpur Dakha.

The police as part of ‘prevention’ has been organising different events to spread awareness among the people about the detrimental effects of drugs and get support of the general public in fight against drug menace.

The events, including basketball, kabbadi, cricket, volleyball, football, cyclothon, awareness camps, dramas, nukkad nataks, marathons, seminars and public meetings are being organised in all the 28 police districts.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs from the state.

DIG Ludhiana Range Dhanpreet Kaur, who was chief guest at the event, said the purpose behind organising such events was to bring the community together, especially the youth.

She said the tournament had not only served as a competitive platform but also as a stride in spreading awareness about the perils of drug addiction. Through this initiative, the Ludhiana (Rural) police reinforced their dedication to safeguarding the well-being of their community, she added.

The event has witnessed an impressive schedule, featuring a total of eight teams, including six teams of boys, and two teams of girls. In boys’ category, the Ludhiana Basketball Academy has secured first position, while District Ludhiana team remained at the second position.

Similarly, in girls’ category, the Ludhiana Basketball Academy bagged first position, while Ludhiana Basketball Club stood second.

The DIG felicitated the winners with cash prizes, trophies and medals.

Villagers who came to attend the event informed that the state government and the Punjab Police had initiated a decisive war against drug menace.

Gureh Veerpal Singh, former panchayat member, said, such activities would help in promoting sports among the youth. Gurdeep Singh of New Dalla village offered support the police in its fight against drug menace.

