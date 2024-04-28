Govt failed in smooth lifting of wheat: MLA

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 27

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar said that the tall claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on making smooth wheat procurement arrangements have completely failed.

During a visit to the New Grain Market on Saturday, he said that the situation is still the opposite. Due to slow lifting of bags, there are piles of wheat. He said that there had been no problem in purchase and lifting during the previous government due to untiring efforts made by the then state Congress president Sunil Jakhar. Now, but due to the lax functioning of the AAP-led state government, the lifting process from the procurement centres has equally troubled farmers and arhtiyas. The stakeholders have been suffering due to the delay.

The Abohar legislator further said that the wheat arrival in the market was lesser compared to the last year, yet the situation is so bad and it is a matter of great concern that even the roads earmarked by the authorities for movement of fire brigade in the Mandi have been flooded with wheat.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Abohar