Govt failed to defend Punjab's rights in Supreme Court: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

The Congress today accused the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of failing to defend the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) case properly in the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, said instead of defending the rights of the state, AAP had put the blame on the Opposition and land owners for delay in acquisition of the land for the SYL canal. “The government is not serious,” said Bajwa, adding that the CM and former Advocate General Vinod Ghai had put Punjab in a difficult situation.

“On being asked about the delay in construction of the SYL canal, the legal team told the apex court that it was due to the Opposition and landowners. Thus, AAP is ready to share water with Haryana,” said Bajwa.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “AAP always had a vested interest in the SYL case. Its’ Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta had stated that the AAP government has been formed in Punjab and now we would construct the SYL canal and deliver water to every farm in Haryana. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had made similar statements during campaigning in Haryana.”

“AAP and all others involved should not play with the emotions of Punjabis as escalation of the SYL issue may take Punjab back to the black days,” he said.

