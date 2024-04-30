‘Govt fulfilled all promises’

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

AAP held its first workers’ meeting at Arorvansh Dharamshala. Ferozepur candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar said the Bhagwant Mann government was the first one in the state to fulfil most of its election promises in just two years.

He said the previous governments kept people engaged with false assurances and made more promises again at the time of elections only.

