Government gives written assurance, farmers lift Sangrur dharna

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 29

After getting a written assurance from the state government regarding fulfillment of their demands, farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) lifted their dharna after 21 days from near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief, BKU (Ugrahan), while addressing farmers during the victory rally, said, “CM Mann had accepted our demands on October 7, but we decided to sit on the road in order to get the written assurance. We wanted to know how the government will fulfil our demands. The delay in giving us in writing shows that the present Aam Aadmi Party government is no different from others. We should be prepared to protest against the Centre to get our remaining demands fulfilled.”

Demands accepted All paddy to be purchased on MSP

Pending moong payment within 15 days

Crop loss relief till November 30

No action against farmers for burning stubble

Renovation of canal system till January 2023

No action against Zira ethanol plant protesters

Land acquisition as per demand of farmers

Financial aid for dairy farmers

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said a team of senior officials handed over the written assurance to farmers today.

According to details shared by the BKU (Ugrahan) leaders, the AAP government has assured to purchase paddy on the minimum support price (MSP), release pending payment of moong within 15 days and provide compensation of crop loss till November 30.

Other major demands include no action against farmers for burning stubble due to lack of machines and resources and withdrawal of cases registered last year, renovation of canal system till January 31, 2023, no action against farmers protesting outside Zira ethanol plant, land acquisition for roads as per the demand of farmers and release of financial aid to dairy farmers who lost their cattle due to the lumpy skin disease.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said, “We should not sit at our homes, but start strengthening our organisation to fight against the central government. In the coming days, we will launch a special campaign in villages to spread awareness about our pending demands.”