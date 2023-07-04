Govt misusing money on self-promotion: Cong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Punjab Pradesh Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday, addressing a press conference along with former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, rechristened AAP as “Fokki Mahshooriyan Wali Sarkar”.

Alleging AAP of distracting people, the PPCC chief said instead of concentrating on the development, the AAP leadership was busy shielding the corrupt and emptying the state exchequer for self-promotion.

He said in the last more than 15 months of its misrule, the visionless AAP leadership had only burdened the state and wasted Rs 900 crore of tax payers’ money to spread fake lies and validate its false claims.

Lambasting the AAP leadership, the state chief said the CM and his leaders are trying all means to shield their corrupt ministers, including Fauja Singh Sarari, Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Vijay Singla and others.

Punjab Congress would kickstart ‘Pol Khol’ campaign to expose the reality of Aam Aadmi Clinics and how the ruling government was playing with the lives of the people and wasting tax payers’ money in the name ‘fake development’, announced Warring.

Meanwhile, he held a review meeting with district presidents and discussed plans to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The meeting was attended by party leaders and workers from various districts. The district presidents stressed the importance of unity and cooperation within the party cadre and leadership.