Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Talwandi Sabo, September 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured full support and cooperation to the management of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda, in further expansion of the project.

Refinery exapnsion important for state CM Bhagwant Mann said the expansion project of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda, was playing an important role in economic development of the state. He said the state was duty bound to extend a helping hand in refinery’s expansion as such projects could put it on high growth trajectory.

To help checking the import of plastic from other states, Mann said the state government was mulling setting up a plastic park in the area. The park would also help in generating employment for the youth in the region, he said.

The CM said the HMEL Guru Gobind Singh Refinery was the first oil and gas project to be set up in the state and the largest company in the state in terms of capital investment at a single location. He said the refinery produces Bharat Stage-VI compliant transportation fuels such as motor spirit and high-speed diesel.

Mann said once commissioned, the Guru Gobind Singh Polymer Addition Project would position the state as a petrochemical hub and bring further socio-economic benefits to Punjab, especially the Bathinda region.

He said the government was committed to cementing the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state. He said no one would be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace and severe action would be taken against anyone trying to do so.

Mann said forces inimical to peace and progress had been hatching conspiracies to disturb it, but any such nefarious attempt would be thwarted by the state government.

He also said concerted efforts would be made for a complete facelift of the holy town of Talwandi Sabo. He said a complete plan would be chalked out for holistic development of the town. The CM along with his wife and mother visited at Takht Damdama Sahib, where he held a meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

In a controversy during CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Takht Damdama Sahib, a gurdwara employee, who was deployed there, alleged that his security personnel tried to take away the traditional weapon (barcha) he was holding. He claimed that earlier also many leaders have come, but such incident had never happened.

