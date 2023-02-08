Govt offices in Punjab to have pre-paid power meters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Pre-paid smart electricity meters have been made compulsory for the existing and new connections in government departments in Punjab.

A circular has been issued by the state power utility, saying that the scheme will come into force from March 1. With this, the government would have to pay in advance for the future consumption of electricity and their electricity consumption pattern would be studied.

This will go a long way in ensuring that the state power utilities realise the tariff from government departments, which have been kept pending for months. Even now, Rs 2,548 crore are pending as dues towards the power corporation.

The government departments will be issued a 15-day notice for converting to prepaid meters.