Govt panel to look into refusal to promote profs of Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, August 17
The Higher Education Department has formed a two-member committee to look into the rejection of promotion to eight associate and assistant professors of Punjabi University, Patiala, the proceedings of which were passed during the its Syndicate meeting held on June 21.
The panel comprises Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Director, Education Department (Colleges), and Dr Jaspal Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
Under the Career Advancement Scheme, the university had considered the promotion-related matters of a number of faculty members and presented these before the Syndicate on June 21 for the final approval. The university, however, decided to reject the promotion of eight associate and assistant professors.
VC Prof Arvind said steps were taken as per the advice of the expert panel members.
Meanwhile, the committee, which was supposed to visit the university faculty members, whose promotions were witheld, on Tuesday will now meet professors on August 23.
