Govt plans to set up 12 new milk plants in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

In order to bail out farmers from financial crisis by supplementing their income through another White Revolution in the state, Maneesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board, after deliberations with Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Kuldeep Dhaliwal announced to provide financial and technical support in setting up 12 milk plants in the state with an estimated outlay of around Rs 900 crore.

Dhaliwal said, “There are already 11 milk plants, which cover 6,000 villages in the state. With new milk plants, the number will to 23, which will cover a total 12,000 villages. With this, additional 10 lakh litres of milk will be procured per day.”

The minister added that in order to overcome the problem of pollution and provide less expensive feed to dairy farmers, the government would establish total mixed ration plant in Amritsar on the lines of two plants successfully operational in Ganganagar and Kolhapur, at an estimated outlay of Rs 80 crore for which NDDB would provide all necessary assistance. —