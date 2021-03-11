Govt plans to set up 12 new milk plants in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 21
In order to bail out farmers from financial crisis by supplementing their income through another White Revolution in the state, Maneesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board, after deliberations with Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Kuldeep Dhaliwal announced to provide financial and technical support in setting up 12 milk plants in the state with an estimated outlay of around Rs 900 crore.
Dhaliwal said, “There are already 11 milk plants, which cover 6,000 villages in the state. With new milk plants, the number will to 23, which will cover a total 12,000 villages. With this, additional 10 lakh litres of milk will be procured per day.”
The minister added that in order to overcome the problem of pollution and provide less expensive feed to dairy farmers, the government would establish total mixed ration plant in Amritsar on the lines of two plants successfully operational in Ganganagar and Kolhapur, at an estimated outlay of Rs 80 crore for which NDDB would provide all necessary assistance. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation