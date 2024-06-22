Punjab Govt reopens state’s only silk seed grainage centre in Dalhousie

Chandigarh, June 21
The state’s only sericulture silk seed grainage centre in Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh), which was lying closed for the past 15 years, has been reopened with the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today visited the government sericulture silk seed grainage centre, reviewed the site and issued necessary instructions to the officials to start the operations.
The minister said, “Previous dispensations had neglected this valuable asset of Punjab, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to reopen this centre.” He said an initial payment of Rs 14 lakh had been approved for this centre, which would enable the preparation of silk seed grain in September. He added that these would be provided to the farmers at affordable prices.
He said the reopening of this centre would directly benefit 1,500 farmers of Kandi area.
He added that farmers of the districts of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Ropar would benefit from this centre.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6