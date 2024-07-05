Govt sets up district hubs to empower women in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Punjab Government has established district hubs for women’s empowerment in every district of the state. Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur said these hubs were aimed at improving women’s skills, providing them with greater job opportunities, and boosting the digital literacy and economic growth.

Kaur highlighted the government’s commitment towards women’s empowerment, security, welfare, and health through various programmes. She added that in order to support the initiative, a 100-day awareness campaign was started on June 21. This campaign would inform people about the different schemes and laws designed to protect and empower women and children, encouraging widespread participation.

During the campaign, Kaur highlighted key schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which offers financial assistance to lactating mothers (Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second child, in case of a girl child) and the Palna Scheme — under which crèches are set up for children of working women to help mothers work without worry.

In addition, the other schemes include the Sakhi (One Stop Centre) Scheme, which provides free services to women victims of violence and promotes the women helpline — 181 — and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

