‘Govt, SGPC to resolve college land row’

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, December 27

The prospects of a resolution of the dispute over 25-acre land for Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences (Medical College), Mastuana Sahib, have brightened - advocates of both sides (government and SGPC) are reportedly set to meet to pave the way for construction to begin.

CM Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the medical college on August 5, 2022. However, due to the land dispute, no progress could be made on the project.

Medical College Sangharsh Committee leaders Winnerjit Singh Goldy (SAD general secretary) and Sahib Singh Badbar (state committee member of BKU) said the state Advocate General and SGPC advocate Puneet Kaur Sekhon would meet in first week of January to find an amicable end to the impasse. Goldy said the SAD and the SGPC are serious to resolve the land dispute and all possible efforts would be made for it.

