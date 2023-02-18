Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Tribune News Service

Adampur, February 17

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to tell Punjabis if they were shielding party’s Bathinda (Rural) legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

On the third day of his tour to Jalandhar, the SAD president said it seemed as if the AAP government had got into the rescue mode immediately after the Vigilance Department caught his aide accepting a bribe from the sarpanch of Ghudda village.

He said despite all this evidence, a crude attempt was made to save Amit Rattan by putting all blame on his personal assistant who was also being now described as a private person. “If this is true, then why did Amit Rattan need to flee from the Circuit House from the back gate which has also been captured on CCTV?” he asked.