Govt to ensure youth's holistic development, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 5

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government was committed to holistic development of the youth in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Sunam’s Shaheed Udham Singh College today, the CM said unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and several endeavours have been made to channelize their unbounded energy in the state.

“Youths should work hard for success. Confidence and a positive approach should be basic traits of everyone’s personality,” said Mann.

The CM while recalling his college days, said that the youth festivals act as a platform for grooming the overall personality of the students. They must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development, Mann added.

Responding to the demands being made by the college authorities, Mann said all the demands including digital library, rooms, indoor stadium will be fulfilled soon.

