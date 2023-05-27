 Govt to felicitate meritorious students : The Tribune India

Govt to felicitate meritorious students

Govt to felicitate meritorious students


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Congratulating girl students for topping the Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) Class X exams, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “It’s ‘daughters’ era’ as girl students are making all proud by their rare achievement.”

In a statement here today, Mann said, “Girls have once again outshined boys in the Class X results. The state government will felicitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.” He said, “This is the result of the concerted efforts made by the state government to impart quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab.”

He said the state government’s efforts had benefited girls, thereby paving the way for their empowerment through excelling in the field of education.

He said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction for all that in the recent results for classes VIII, XII and X, girls had surpassed boys.

Congratulating the meritorious students, Mann extended his best wishes to them for their future.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

4
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

5
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

6
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

7
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

8
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

9
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

10
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

Bombay, Madras high courts get new Chief Justices; one will retire on May 30

Five judges elevated as high court chief justices; one to retire on May 30

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of Punjab and Haryana HC appointe...

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...


Cities

View All