Govt to felicitate meritorious students

Chandigarh, May 26
Congratulating girl students for topping the Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) Class X exams, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “It’s ‘daughters’ era’ as girl students are making all proud by their rare achievement.”
In a statement here today, Mann said, “Girls have once again outshined boys in the Class X results. The state government will felicitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.” He said, “This is the result of the concerted efforts made by the state government to impart quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab.”
He said the state government’s efforts had benefited girls, thereby paving the way for their empowerment through excelling in the field of education.
He said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction for all that in the recent results for classes VIII, XII and X, girls had surpassed boys.
Congratulating the meritorious students, Mann extended his best wishes to them for their future.
