Punjab Government to fill 645 posts of assistant prof

Tribune News Service

/PTI

Chandigarh, November 18

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday approved a notification to fix sugarcane rate at Rs 380 per quintal.

The government has decided to start the crushing of cane in the state from November 20. The government has already announced the MSP of Rs 380 per quintal.

While Rs 305 per quintal will be given by the Centre, the state government will pay Rs 50 per quintal and the sugar mills will pay Rs 25 per quintal to the cane growers.

In another decision, the Cabinet decided that 645 posts of assistant professor in government colleges will be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The Cabinet also accorded approval to raise the upper age limit for direct recruitment of principals from 45 years to 53 years enabling associate professors/professors to apply for these posts up to the age of 53 years. These posts will be filled through the PPSC.

It also waived pending power bills worth Rs 9.31 crore of “gaushalas” till October 31. The step is aimed at helping “gaushalas” check the problem of stray menace, a statement said. The adjustment will be made from cow cess collection which currently lies with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

The Cabinet also okayed online e-Stamping of up to Rs 500 by amending the Punjab e-Stamp Rules, 2014.

The online option of e-Stamping is running successfully in other states and the online version of e-Stamp certificate can also be printed on plain paper, the statement said.

#bhagwant mann