Govt to interview candidates for Vice Chancellor of BFUHS

Chandigarh, December 12
After getting snubbed from Governor for bypassing the procedure during selection of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the state government has now decided to conduct interviews of all candidates while taking precautions to save itself from embarrassment.
According to sources, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on November 24. It was decided at the meeting that this time in search and selection committee a representative of the University Grants Commission would also remain present. Apart from that an expert from outside, who is not linked to Punjab’s Department of Medical Education or the BFUHS, would be part of the committee.
In October, the government had sent a file to Governor recommending cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Wander for the post of the VC. However, it became a huge embarrassment for the government when Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is chancellor of the BFUHS, sent back the file to the government and conveyed that proper procedure was not being followed during the selection of the VC.
As per the past practice, for selection of a VC of state universities, a short list of candidates is prepared after scrutiny of applications. Following that the search and selection committee headed by Chief Secretary holds interviews of shortlisted candidates. However, no interviews of candidates were conducted during the selection and the government sent just one name for Governor’s approval, which he refused.
The Governor had even asked the Chief Minister to remove Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Prof Satbir Singh Gosal.
Significantly, the post of the VC of the BFUHS has been lying vacant since last week of July when after facing humiliation at the hands of Health and Medical Education Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Dr Raj Bahadur had tendered resignation from the post.
The selection process
As per the past practice, for selection of a VC of a state universities, a short list of candidates is prepared after scrutiny of applications. Following that the search and selection committee headed by Chief Secretary holds interviews of candidates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...