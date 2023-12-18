Punjab Govt to promote Malerkotla heritage to attract tourists

Malerkotla, December 17
The state government is committed to facilitating the emergence of Malerkotla as the centre of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, besides developing it as a tourist spot.
This announcement was made by Tourism and Culture Minister Anmol Gagan Maan at the end of the four-day Sufi Festival that concluded here on Sunday.
“The government is committed to reviving the cultural heritage of India the state. We wish that people recognise all the aspects elements of the erstwhile princely state of Malerkotla that was blessed by Guru Gobind Singh with peace forever,” Maan said.
She added that a trailer of the picturesque had been presented by local gharanas, qawwals, Sufi singers and traditional artists during the various sessions of the festival.
The minister called upon the youths to come forward to support the government’s efforts to make the state “Rangla Punjab” once again.
Malerkotla DC Pallavi chaired a session on the last day and MLA Jamil Ur Rahman was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The festival concluded with Jashn-e-Sufiana Kalaam, during which singers Master Salim and Sardar Ali mesmerised the audience with their performances. Parvej Jhinjer, Abid Ali, Arham Iqbal and Mohammad Anish also performed on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1