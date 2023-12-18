Punjab Govt to promote Malerkotla heritage to attract tourists

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 17

The state government is committed to facilitating the emergence of Malerkotla as the centre of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, besides developing it as a tourist spot.

This announcement was made by Tourism and Culture Minister Anmol Gagan Maan at the end of the four-day Sufi Festival that concluded here on Sunday.

“The government is committed to reviving the cultural heritage of India the state. We wish that people recognise all the aspects elements of the erstwhile princely state of Malerkotla that was blessed by Guru Gobind Singh with peace forever,” Maan said.

She added that a trailer of the picturesque had been presented by local gharanas, qawwals, Sufi singers and traditional artists during the various sessions of the festival.

The minister called upon the youths to come forward to support the government’s efforts to make the state “Rangla Punjab” once again.

Malerkotla DC Pallavi chaired a session on the last day and MLA Jamil Ur Rahman was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The festival concluded with Jashn-e-Sufiana Kalaam, during which singers Master Salim and Sardar Ali mesmerised the audience with their performances. Parvej Jhinjer, Abid Ali, Arham Iqbal and Mohammad Anish also performed on the occasion.

