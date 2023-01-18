Govt to recover cost of land grabbed by builders: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The government will recover the cost of the land occupied by colonisers, mainly in Mohali.

This was stated by Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal while addressing mediapersons. He was responding to queries regarding the allegations made by Opposition leaders, including Partap Bajwa and Balbir Singh Sidhu, about the government backtracking on the investigation into the illegally occupied land by colonisers.

The allegations were made after The Tribune carried a news item in its columns on Monday, saying the anti-encroachment drive was stalled at the last minute.

Reacting to this, the minister said the drive, to be launched at six places in Mohali, was not stalled. “Real estate developer Kulwant Singh has agreed to pay for the government land meant for roads that is now under his project,” he said, adding that the Mohali DC had been asked to fix the price of such land and recover it from the developer.

Kulwant Singh, AAP MLA from Mohali, said he was ready to pay the price. “Under the mega projects policy of the state government, a committee, headed by the DC, will fix the price and I will pay it. In the past, I have written letters to the Mohali DC to do so at the earliest,” he said.

