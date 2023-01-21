Govt to soon issue written orders for Zira liquor plant closure

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur/Fazilka, Jan 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the government had taken the decision to close the ethanol plant only after getting the legal documents. The written orders regarding the closure of the plant would be issued soon.

Zero tolerance Our government has zero tolerance against anyone contaminating the groundwater or causing pollution. Oh sadi bhua da munda thori hai, asi ki lena” (He is not our relative, we have nothing to do with the plant administration). Bhagwant Mann, CM

Addressing a gathering in Fazilka today, Mann refuted allegations of going soft on the issue as propagated by opposition parties. His government had zero tolerance against anyone contaminating the groundwater or causing pollution in the state.

“Oh sadi bhua da munda thori hai, asi ki lena” (He is not our relative, we have nothing to do with the plant administration), said Mann.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha, sprearheading the protest against the plant, had refused to lift the dharna until they got orders in writing.

Mann said political parties were envious of him because they were not able to digest that the “son of a common man” is governing the state effectively and taking tough decisions in the interest of the welfare of the people.

The CM was addressing a gathering after disbursing the compensation to the flood-affected residents in Fazilka. People had lost their faith in the traditional political parties because of their anti-people stance, adding that the wise people had outrightly rejected the parties due to which they were frustrated now.

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition, Mann said the leaders plundered the resources of the state for their vested political interests. While the state was facing challenges in the form of unemployment, brain drain, corruption and others, these leaders were busy minting money illegally.

“They have worked against the interests of Punjab and its younger generations by derailing the progress of the state,” said the CM, adding that people would never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab.

Talking about former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Mann said during his long stint as the head of finances of the state, Manpreet always claimed that the exchequer of the state was empty. After failing to perform his duty as the Finance Minister during the previous Congress regime, he had now joined the BJP, adding that except reciting a few couplets in Urdu, he would not be able to do anything even for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the “Akhand Path” of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, which was started by protesters at Mansurwala in Zira as mark of thanksgiving, concluded today.

Over 2000 protesters attended the “bhog”.

