 Govt to soon issue written orders for Zira liquor plant closure : The Tribune India

Govt to soon issue written orders for Zira liquor plant closure

Govt to soon issue written orders for Zira liquor plant closure

The plant at Mansurwala.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur/Fazilka, Jan 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the government had taken the decision to close the ethanol plant only after getting the legal documents. The written orders regarding the closure of the plant would be issued soon.

Zero tolerance

Our government has zero tolerance against anyone contaminating the groundwater or causing pollution. Oh sadi bhua da munda thori hai, asi ki lena” (He is not our relative, we have nothing to do with the plant administration). Bhagwant Mann, CM

Addressing a gathering in Fazilka today, Mann refuted allegations of going soft on the issue as propagated by opposition parties. His government had zero tolerance against anyone contaminating the groundwater or causing pollution in the state.

“Oh sadi bhua da munda thori hai, asi ki lena” (He is not our relative, we have nothing to do with the plant administration), said Mann.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha, sprearheading the protest against the plant, had refused to lift the dharna until they got orders in writing.

Mann said political parties were envious of him because they were not able to digest that the “son of a common man” is governing the state effectively and taking tough decisions in the interest of the welfare of the people.

The CM was addressing a gathering after disbursing the compensation to the flood-affected residents in Fazilka. People had lost their faith in the traditional political parties because of their anti-people stance, adding that the wise people had outrightly rejected the parties due to which they were frustrated now.

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition, Mann said the leaders plundered the resources of the state for their vested political interests. While the state was facing challenges in the form of unemployment, brain drain, corruption and others, these leaders were busy minting money illegally.

“They have worked against the interests of Punjab and its younger generations by derailing the progress of the state,” said the CM, adding that people would never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab.

Talking about former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Mann said during his long stint as the head of finances of the state, Manpreet always claimed that the exchequer of the state was empty. After failing to perform his duty as the Finance Minister during the previous Congress regime, he had now joined the BJP, adding that except reciting a few couplets in Urdu, he would not be able to do anything even for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the “Akhand Path” of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, which was started by protesters at Mansurwala in Zira as mark of thanksgiving, concluded today.

Over 2000 protesters attended the “bhog”.

#bhagwant mann #fazilka #Zira Agitation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

3
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop