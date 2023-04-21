Govt to withdraw promotion orders of lecturers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

The Department of School Education on Thursday submitted an undertaking to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the orders relating to the promotion of lecturers/headmasters/vocational lecturers to the post of Principal will be withdrawn.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla directed the department to hold meetings with Scheduled Caste associations to resolve their grievances.

The associations had submitted a complaint to the NCSC regarding non-implementation of the reservation policy in case of promotion from lecturer to principal.