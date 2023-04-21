Govt to withdraw promotion orders of lecturers

Chandigarh, April 20
The Department of School Education on Thursday submitted an undertaking to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the orders relating to the promotion of lecturers/headmasters/vocational lecturers to the post of Principal will be withdrawn.
NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla directed the department to hold meetings with Scheduled Caste associations to resolve their grievances.
The associations had submitted a complaint to the NCSC regarding non-implementation of the reservation policy in case of promotion from lecturer to principal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead
Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...
21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted
11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...