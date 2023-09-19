Govt-trader meet historic, says Punjab AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni historic and said that such events will go a great deal in solving all kinds of problems of businessmen and traders in the state.

Addressing the media here today, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said for the first time, a government had actively made efforts to listen to the problems of traders and businessmen in the state and was taking positive steps to resolve their issues.

Kang added that the previous governments were only interested in getting donations from industrialists.

Commending the introduction of ‘green stamp paper’, Kang said this would now provide a lot of convenience to industrialists interested in acquiring land for industries.

Kang said the government had taken another big decision in the favour of industrialists. They have to now fill a form to get various kinds of renewals at a portal launched by the government.

