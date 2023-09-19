Govt-trader meet historic, says Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, September 18
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni historic and said that such events will go a great deal in solving all kinds of problems of businessmen and traders in the state.
Addressing the media here today, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said for the first time, a government had actively made efforts to listen to the problems of traders and businessmen in the state and was taking positive steps to resolve their issues.
Kang added that the previous governments were only interested in getting donations from industrialists.
Commending the introduction of ‘green stamp paper’, Kang said this would now provide a lot of convenience to industrialists interested in acquiring land for industries.
Kang said the government had taken another big decision in the favour of industrialists. They have to now fill a form to get various kinds of renewals at a portal launched by the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...