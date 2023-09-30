Sukhpal Khaira's arrest: Punjab Govt trying to gag Opposition, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Slamming Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for targeting political opponents, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today demanded a thorough probe into all the cases filed against opposition leaders in the last 18 months.

“AAP is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition leaders by targeting them with motivated cases,” said Jakhar, while responding to the arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the 2015 NDPS case.

The timing of a case against BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal coincided with the Governor raising serious questions on increasing debt under the AAP government, said Jakhar, adding that the Khaira’s arrest was a direct consequence of infighting in the Congress. He said if there was any semblance of collective leadership in the Congress today, it would have called off their alliance with AAP.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar