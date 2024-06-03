Govt worker booked for working as polling agent

Amritsar, June 2
Jandiala Guru police have booked Balbir Singh, a health worker at Community Health Centre at Manawala for allegedly working as polling agent of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh who has been contesting as Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Amritpal is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, facing charges under National Security Act.
A complaint was lodged by an Assistant Returning Officer-cum-Assistant Commissioner in this connection. He was booked under Section 134-A of Public Representation Act (penalty for government servants for acting as election agent, polling agent or counting agent). The case was registered at Jandiala Guru police station here.
According to police, he was working as polling agent in the booth number 144 of his native Jhand village in Jandiala Guru.
