Punjab Govt writes to Centre opposing use of imported coal for power plants

Aman Sood
Patiala, September 8
The Union Power Ministry has locked horns with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on the issue of “mandatory use of imported coal”; which, Punjab says, will financially burden it.
Will increase cost of power generation
No major relief is likely to be provided to the Railways by the use of imported coal; while the same is likely to lead to an increase in the cost of power generation.
Last week, the Union Ministry of Power had written to all states, directing them to import 4 per cent coal (by weight) for blending, so as to bridge the gap between demand and supply.
In a demi-official letter to the Union Secretary (Power), Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PSPCL, Baldev Singh Sran said the thermal power stations of Punjab (GGSSTP, Ropar, and GHTP, Lehra Mohabbat) are located at an average distance of about 1,325 km from the Mundra port located in western India; while the average distance of mines from where these thermal plants are getting coal is about 1,450 km.
“As such, no major relief is likely to be provided to the Railways by the use of imported coal; while the same shall lead to increase in the cost of power generation,” reads the letter, a copy of which has been accessed by The Tribune.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...