Govts failed to address farmers' issues, says LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday lambasted both the Central and the state governments over their failure to address the issues raised by farmers over the years.

Bajwa said though the Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced yesterday that they would observe November 19 as the “fateh diwas” of the farmers’ struggle on the outskirts of Delhi, their major problems were still unresolved.

“It was PM Narendra Modi who first announced on November 19, 2021, the withdrawal of the three farm laws. In the same speech, he had promised to resolve all pending issues pertaining to the peasantry across the country,” said Bajwa.

The LoP said the MSP for crops had still not been made a legal right of the farmers. Similarly, the Centre had also promised the withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during the course of the agitation and promised to pay compensation to families of farmers who had lost their lives during the protest, he said.