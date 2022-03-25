Will reach out to every village: Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Lehra, March 24

Lehra AAP MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal (63) has started working from the first day of his government for the development of his constituency. He alleges that previous governments failed to take serious steps for the development of Lehra constituency, which is still without basic amenities.

“Punjab residents have high hopes from our government as all were fed up with the repeated failures of the previous state governments. We will give our 100 per cent,” says Goyal.

A first-time MLA, Goyal has defeated five-time Lehra MLA and former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, five-time MLA and former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal.

“Despite electing political heavyweights, our residents are still struggling for basic amenities like health and education facilities. There is no supply of potable water in many areas of our constituency. Our constituency is still in a poor shape,” he says.

Goyal had contested his first election in 1992 on the BJP ticket, but had lost to Bhattal. Later, he tried to contest from other parties, but he failed to get any ticket. Goyal had also formed Lehra Vikas Manch in 2021 to fight for the development of area.

“My voters will not have to come to me. I am going to each village and each street of my constituency. Everyone knows that I have been working for the development of my area for many years. Since our government is already in action, residents will see a major positive change in the state in some days,” says Goyal.