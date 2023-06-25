Graft allegations against Moga legislator, SMO

Moga, June 24
Health supervisor Mahinderpal Loomba has levelled allegations of corruption against Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur and SMO Dr Sukhpreet Brar.
Loomba alleged three air-conditions of the Moga Civil Hospital had been installed in the house of MLA.
He also claimed that the MLA took a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the SMO in exchange for his reposting at the Civil Hospital.
Loomba also alleged the MLA was using a driver of the Civil Hospital for private purposes and the SMO was generating fake medicine bills in the hospital.
Loomba made these allegations at a meeting of social workers and trade unions here. He has been transferred to Shatrana near Haryana.
The unions alleged the transfer had been done under political pressure as on June 14, the MLA was not invited to a blood donation camp orgainsed at the hospital.
Terming these allegations baseless, SMO Brar said Loomba had been transferred that was why he was making baseless allegations.
He said he had filed a complaint to the SSP against Loomba. SSP J Elanchezhian said he had received a complaint a probe had been marked to an SP-rank officer.
False claims
Mahindepal’s transfer is a routine matter. He is levelling false allegations against me. Even during previous governments, he protested to stop his transfers. Amandeep Kaur, Moga MLA
