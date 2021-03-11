Grain arrival dips, Punjab mandis to be shut from tomorrow

Chandigarh, May 3
Following a drastic decline in wheat arrival across the state, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has decided to conclude procurement in mandis across the state.
On Tuesday, 0.53 LMT wheat arrived in mandis, taking the total to 99.91 LMT. Of the total grain, 99.83 LMT has been procured. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the closure of mandis in the state shall be done in a phased manner starting from May 5.
He said Punjab had led the nation in contributing the largest quantity of wheat into the central pool. The state had purchased more than 93 LMT of wheat so far, he added.
He said the Centre had decided to send a second team to take samples from mandis to ascertain the extent of problem of shrivelled grain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested